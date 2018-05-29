Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police say 41 animals found dead in Illinois pet store

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store — Macomb Pet Land — in western Illinois where the electricity had been disconnected.
MACOMB, Ill. — Authorities say 41 small animals were found dead inside a closed pet store in western Illinois where the electricity had been disconnected.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker said Tuesday that police received a complaint on Saturday about Macomb Pet Land, where officers faced an overwhelming smell of dead animals and ammonia. The dead animals included rabbits, hamsters, snakes and mice. No dogs or cats died.

Barker says 56 animals were found alive and placed in foster care.

He says the store's power was shut off May 14 for non-payment of bills.

The store's owner faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. Baker says she told police she had arranged for someone else to care for the animals.

Macomb is about 60 miles west of Peoria.

