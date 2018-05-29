Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police find body of National Guardsman who went missing in Maryland flooding

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
Howard County Police
This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Monday morning that his priorities are finding a missing man and assessing the condition of buildings that house shops, restaurants and families.
DroneBase/AP
This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018.
DroneBase/AP
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The body of 39-year-old Eddison Hermond was found by searchers scouring the riverbed near a historic Maryland town that has been ravaged by destructive flash flooding.

Hermond, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard, was reported missing Sunday following torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding in historic Ellicott City.

In a Tuesday tweet, Howard County Police confirmed the body was that of Hermond.

Police say Hermond was last seen early Sunday evening trying to help a woman rescue her cat behind a restaurant while seething brown waters surged through the downtown.

Some people in picturesque Ellicott City — established in 1772 as a Patapsco River mill town surrounded by hills — say they're determined to rebuild after Sunday's devastation. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood deluged their downtown in less than two years.

Simon Cortes, owner of La Palapa Grill & Cantina, said Monday it's "a horrible time," and his business took on about a foot of water. But he says the town has been through it all before, and he'll do his part to spur another revival.

"I feel like it's our duty to make sure that we rebuild and open back up," said Cortes, whose restaurant is right by the spot where a 39-year-old man was swept away by Sunday's raging floodwaters.

Others are stretched to the breaking point by the floods, which tore up streets and swept away dozens of cars in the quaint downtown of historic 18th and 19th century buildings, which sit in a ravine about 13 miles west of Baltimore.

Now the locals face yet another massive cleanup, serious economic losses and a daunting comeback.

click me