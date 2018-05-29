Agency: Natural gas could soon surpass coal as U.S. electricity generator

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By the end of 2018, natural gas could surpass coal to become the most prevalent technology for generating electricity in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration .

The agency said fossil fuel consumption in the electric power sector declined in 2017 to its the lowest level since 1994.

“The declining trend in fossil fuel consumption by the power sector has been driven by a decrease in the use of coal and petroleum, with a slightly offsetting increase in the use of natural gas,” the EIA said.

In 2017, coal consumption by the electric power sector reached its lowest level since 1982, and petroleum consumption was the lowest on record, based on data since 1949, the EIA said. Recent natural gas consumption in the power sector has generally been increasing.

In terms of electricity generation, natural gas-fired power plants produced more electricity than coal-fired plants, at 31 percent and 30 percent of the U.S. total, respectively, in 2017, the EIA said. Natural gas-fired units tend to be more energy efficient, requiring less energy content to produce a unit of electricity.

As recently as 2000, natural gas-fired power plants were on average about as efficient as coal-fired plants. Since then, new natural gas-fired power plants have tended to use combined-cycle generators, which are more efficient because the waste heat from the gas turbine is routed to a nearby steam turbine that generates additional power, according to the EIA.

The 925-megawatt Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station being built near Smithton in South Huntingdon is expected to open in December and will provide enough power for about 925,000 homes.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.