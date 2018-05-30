Prosecutor to drop felony charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens
Updated 21 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors agreed to drop one of two felony criminal cases against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens after the governor's attorneys said he would resign if the allegations were dismissed, a spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor said Wednesday.
A day after Greitens announced that he would step down, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office decided to dismiss a charge of computer data tampering following conversations with the defense team for the governor, who was once a rising star in the Republican Party.
“I remain confident we have the evidence required to pursue charges against Mr. Greitens, but sometimes pursuing charges is not the right thing to do for our city or our state,” said Gardner, a Democrat.
A spokeswoman for Gardner's office, Susan Ryan, said the defense approached prosecutors with an offer to resign if the case were dropped. Prosecutors agreed.
Defense attorney Jim Martin acknowledged reaching out to Gardner to resolve the issue but added, “I don't think that's exactly the full play.” He did not elaborate.