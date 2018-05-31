Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

8-month-old Florida girl dies from pit bull attack

Sun Sentinel | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:57 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A baby girl in a bouncy chair died Wednesday after one of the family's three pit bulls attacked her.

The 8-month-old child was in the care of a grandmother during the attack, Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz said outside the home.

“She was the best thing to ever happen to me,” Brenda Villasin, said of her daughter, Liana Valino, according to WPLG-Ch. 10. “She was my world.”

Villasin told reporters that she would drop her daughter off at the grandmother's home so she could go to work.

“Nobody wakes up in the morning and thinks they are going to lose the person they love,” Villasin told the television station.

The male pit bull was 3 or 4 years old and had been raised by the family since it was a puppy, Diaz said. Its sibling and mother, both pit bulls, were also in the home.

“I don't know what outcome will be of the dog (suspected in the attack),” Diaz said. “I can tell you that it will depend on the outcome of this investigation, our detectives' evaluation and that of the Broward County Animal Control.”

Early Wednesday afternoon, all three dogs had been removed from the property.

The bite happened about 11:30 a.m. “At the time of the incident, the child was in a bedroom and was in a bouncy chair,” Diaz said.

Investigators from the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office and Broward County Animal Care & Adoption were at the scene.

At the time of the emergency, Miramar firefighters were called to the address to respond to a dog bite, but their help wasn't needed, Inspector Lt. Jose A. Gregorisch said.

Landlord Alex Bernal said the family has rented the white house with brown trim for about 18 months.

“They are excellent tenants,” Bernal said.

He did not provide his tenants' names. “They're a beautiful family,” Bernal said. “They always pay on time. They are very nice.”

