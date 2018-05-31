Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Knife attack on German train followed dispute between men

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 6:06 a.m.
Rescue workers bring a person into an ambulance outside the main station in Flensburg, northern Germany, Thursday, May 30, 2018 after one person has been killed and two injured in a knife attack on a long-distance train.
Sebastian Iwersen/AP
BERLIN — Police say a knife attack on a train in northern German late Wednesday followed a dispute between two men, prompting a female officer to intervene and fatally shoot the attacker.

Flensburg police said Thursday that a 24-year-old Eritrean asylum-seeker attacked a 35-year-old man with a knife on a long-distance train heading to the city on the Danish border, injuring him.

A 22-year-old female police officer, who happened to be traveling on the same train, tried to intervene but was then also injured by the attacker. According to the initial investigation, the officer used her weapon and killed the attacker during the incident Wednesday night.

Police said terrorism didn't appear to be a motive in the attack. They did not release further information on the three people's identities.

