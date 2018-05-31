Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

UPS looking to fill 600 positions in central Ohio

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
Mark Lennihan/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — UPS says it is looking to hire 600 workers in central Ohio as it expands operations at its two local package hubs.

The company said Wednesday it is looking for a variety of positions including full-time, part-time and seasonal tractor-trailer drivers. Wages start at $10.35 per hour for package-handlers and $18.75 an hour for drivers.

The positions will be at its facilities in Columbus and Obetz. The company will host a job fair Sunday, June 3 at its Columbus location to help fill the positions.

UPS Inc. will hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in the fall to help with the holiday shipping rush.

Data shows UPS currently has about 2,000 workers in central Ohio.

