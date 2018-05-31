Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets choked up over child's school-shooting question

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 7:33 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

For a person noted for her strength and conviction, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday couldn't hide her emotions.

Benje Choucroun, a 13-year-old from California reporting for "Time for Kids," attended the White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

His topic of conversation? School shootings.

"At my school, we recently had a lockdown drill," Choucroun started, per CNN. "One thing that affects my and other students' mental health is the worry about we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, could you tell me what the administration has done or will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?"

Sanders, the mother of three young children, got choked up, holding back tears after hearing the question coming from someone so young himself.

"As a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I'm sorry that you feel that way," Sanders said as her voice cracked.

As far as answering the question, Sanders continued: "This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the President convened is meeting again this week -- an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and their parents feel good about dropping them off."

The question and answer come on the heels of the latest mass school shooting, in which 10 were killed in Santa Fe, Texas.

