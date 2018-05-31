Ohio police take some heat over 'warning' about Zika-laced meth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ohio police department jokingly wrote on Facebook that methamphetamine contaminated by the Zika virus was making its round in its area.

"WARNING: If you have recently purchased Meth in Preble, Montgomery, Darke or Butler Counties it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring it to the Gratis Police Department and we will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming into our office, please contact us and we'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home," the Gratis Police Department wrote.

Assistant Chief Dennis Blankenship said it was an attempt at keeping things lighthearted humanizing the department on social media.

"We're not doing it to arrest 100 people that are going to bring in meth," Blankenship told Dayton-based Fox 45 News. "Drug addiction is a serious issue, and I pride myself in helping people when it comes to that."

Blankenship told the station reaction to the post was largely positive.

As of Thursday morning, the Facebook post had more than 3,500 reaction and more than 7,000 shares. The Facebook page itself had more than doubled its number of likes, Blankenship said.

"We'll be able to edit the post and add in some more information on where people can go to get some help," Blankenship said.

The department took some heat from Facebook users, who suggested this was an attempt at entrapment — trying to have possessors of meth show up to the police department and incriminate themselves.

The department replied to many of the responses, saying how the post was made in an effort to further explain to people the dangers of drugs, where to get help and how the police are helping in the area.

Others suggested that beyond a drug problem, the area has other issues to work out.

"I don't live there, so I'm unaware of the meth problem," one user wrote. "But after reading the posts, you've got a bigger problem on your hands. Seems those in your area suffer from a serious lack of humor."