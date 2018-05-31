Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ohio police take some heat over 'warning' about Zika-laced meth

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 9:00 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

An Ohio police department jokingly wrote on Facebook that methamphetamine contaminated by the Zika virus was making its round in its area.

"WARNING: If you have recently purchased Meth in Preble, Montgomery, Darke or Butler Counties it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring it to the Gratis Police Department and we will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming into our office, please contact us and we'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home," the Gratis Police Department wrote.

Assistant Chief Dennis Blankenship said it was an attempt at keeping things lighthearted humanizing the department on social media.

"We're not doing it to arrest 100 people that are going to bring in meth," Blankenship told Dayton-based Fox 45 News. "Drug addiction is a serious issue, and I pride myself in helping people when it comes to that."

Blankenship told the station reaction to the post was largely positive.

As of Thursday morning, the Facebook post had more than 3,500 reaction and more than 7,000 shares. The Facebook page itself had more than doubled its number of likes, Blankenship said.

"We'll be able to edit the post and add in some more information on where people can go to get some help," Blankenship said.

The department took some heat from Facebook users, who suggested this was an attempt at entrapment — trying to have possessors of meth show up to the police department and incriminate themselves.

The department replied to many of the responses, saying how the post was made in an effort to further explain to people the dangers of drugs, where to get help and how the police are helping in the area.

Others suggested that beyond a drug problem, the area has other issues to work out.

"I don't live there, so I'm unaware of the meth problem," one user wrote. "But after reading the posts, you've got a bigger problem on your hands. Seems those in your area suffer from a serious lack of humor."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me