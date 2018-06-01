Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Wildfire burns empty Boy Scouts' buildings in dry New Mexico

The Associated Press | Friday, June 1, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Lane and U.S. Highway 64 in Ute Park, N.M. Evacuation centers have been set up in northeastern New Mexico as heavy smoke from a wildfire has forced residents from Cimarron and the surrounding areas to leave their homes. Authorities were directing people to the communities of Springer and Raton as conditions were expected to worsen Friday, June 1, 2018. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)
In this May 31, 2018 photo provided by Taosnews.com, faculty of Cimarron Municipal Schools cook hot dogs and chicken for first responders on the scene of the Ute Park Fire from the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Hummingbird Lane and U.S. Highway 64 in Ute Park, N.M. Evacuation centers have been set up in northeastern New Mexico as heavy smoke from a wildfire has forced residents from Cimarron and the surrounding areas to leave their homes. Authorities were directing people to the communities of Springer and Raton as conditions were expected to worsen Friday, June 1, 2018. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)
In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 and provided by Taosnews.com, officials confer as smoke rises from the Ute Park Fire in Ute Park, N.M. Evacuation centers have been set up in northeastern New Mexico as heavy smoke from a wildfire has forced residents from Cimarron and the surrounding areas to leave their homes. Authorities were directing people to the communities of Springer and Raton as conditions were expected to worsen Friday, June 1, 2018. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)
In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 and provided by Taosnews.com, officials confer as smoke rises from the Ute Park Fire in Ute Park, N.M. Evacuation centers have been set up in northeastern New Mexico as heavy smoke from a wildfire has forced residents from Cimarron and the surrounding areas to leave their homes. Authorities were directing people to the communities of Springer and Raton as conditions were expected to worsen Friday, June 1, 2018. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)
In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 and provided by Taosnews.com, members of the Eagle Nest Volunteer Fire Department watch as smoke rises from the Ute Park Fire at the intersection of Hummingbird Lane and U.S. Highway 64 in Ute Park, N.M. Evacuation centers have been set up in northeastern New Mexico as heavy smoke from a wildfire has forced residents from Cimarron and the surrounding areas to leave their homes. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)
In this photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 and provided by Taosnews.com, members of the Eagle Nest Volunteer Fire Department watch as smoke rises from the Ute Park Fire at the intersection of Hummingbird Lane and U.S. Highway 64 in Ute Park, N.M. Evacuation centers have been set up in northeastern New Mexico as heavy smoke from a wildfire has forced residents from Cimarron and the surrounding areas to leave their homes. (Morgan Timms/Taosnews.com via AP)

Updated 7 hours ago

CIMARRON, N.M. — A wildfire raced across a swath of tinder-dry forest in northeastern New Mexico on Friday, sending up a thick plume of smoke that forced residents to flee their homes as heat and wind threatened to drive the flames.

The blaze destroyed about a dozen empty buildings on the Boy Scouts' storied Philmont Ranch and threatened nearly 300 homes, officials say. The flames were first reported Thursday and ballooned quickly in a part of New Mexico hardest hit by a severe drought gripping the American Southwest.

More than 60 percent of the U.S. West is experiencing some level of drought, the latest federal drought maps show, forcing national forests and other public lands to close because of escalating fire danger. The area where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet is at the center of a large patch of exceptional drought.

Dry, windy and warm weather was expected to make conditions worse as the New Mexico fire burned on state and private land, including part of the Boy Scouts' ranch, state forestry spokeswoman Wendy Mason said. Estimates put the blaze at more than 25 square miles (66 square kilometers). Its cause isn't known.

Officials say no scouts were at the ranch and all staff members were accounted for. Employees who live in the nearby community of Cimarron were allowed to leave to care for their families.

Authorities ordered residents in Cimarron and surrounding areas to evacuate Friday as the smoke drifted east. At the historic St. James Hotel in Cimarron, the phone went unanswered after the popular tourist destination had emptied out along with the rest of the town.

The U.S. Postal Service also evacuated post offices in Cimarron and the smaller community of Ute Park, telling residents they would have to travel about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away to get their mail.

Officials were concerned about air quality. Evacuation centers were set up in nearby towns as residents shared information on social media about where to take refuge and where animals and livestock could be left.

Forecasters said the towering plume of smoke had reached about 20,000 feet (6,100 meters).

A top-tier incident management team was being assigned to the Ute Park Fire, which had crossed a highway and forced its closure. Other roads also were closed.

Crews used several air tankers and a few helicopters to fight the flames from above.

In western New Mexico, gusty winds fanned a wildfire that has burned 38 square miles of forest, blowing embers past containment lines and starting spot fires.

Officials said about one-third of the fire was contained as of Friday, but firefighters faced the challenge of having to both stop the growth of the main fire while patrolling for spot fires. That human-caused fire started May 22 and is east of Reserve on the Gila National Forest.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me