Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Corey Jones shooting: Judge denies ex-cop's 'stand your ground' claim

Sun Sentinel | Friday, June 1, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Nouman Raja sits in court during a break in testimony on the second of two days of 'stand your ground' hearings Tuesday morning, May 8, 2018. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing Corey Jones while Raja worked as an undercover officer.
Sun Sentinel
Nouman Raja sits in court during a break in testimony on the second of two days of 'stand your ground' hearings Tuesday morning, May 8, 2018. Raja, a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer, is charged with shooting and killing Corey Jones while Raja worked as an undercover officer.

Updated 3 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The prosecution of former Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones won a key victory Friday, when a judge refused to dismiss charges under Florida's "stand your ground" self-defense law.

Raja's lawyers say they will file an appeal in the hope of getting manslaughter and attempted murder charges dismissed based on a claim that the killing of the 31-year-old stranded motorist was justifiable.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer said she doesn't believe Raja's story that he feared for his life because Jones pulled a gun on him after Raja announced he was a cop.

In her 27-page ruling, the judge concluded Raja "acted unreasonably" and she kept the case on track for a trial where Raja would be free to make the same "stand your ground" argument to a jury.

But the trial likely won't happen as planned in mid-July because of the pending appeal.

"I'm just happy the judge ruled in our favor," said Clinton Jones Sr., father of Corey Jones. "It's a relief and I'm looking forward to the trial."

Prosecutors declined to comment. Raja's attorneys said only that they will challenge the judge's ruling in the 4th District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach.

Schosberg Feuer wrote that she based her decision on two days of hearings last month that were like a mini-trial without a jury.

The "stand your ground law," first enacted in 2005, says someone does not have to retreat and can legally use deadly force if the person reasonably believes doing so is necessary "to prevent imminent death." Police officers can make these claims just like anyone else, but the Florida Supreme Court is reviewing the law.

Raja, 40, didn't testify at the hearings, but his lawyers showed the judge a video of Raja speaking to investigators four hours after the shooting beside an Interstate 95 off-ramp in Palm Beach Gardens.

On the video, Raja voluntarily re-enacted the scene - called a walk-through statement - and described how he had been had been working a plainclothes car burglary patrol that night.

He said he left his tactical vest, police radio and department-issued gun in his unmarked cargo van when he approached Jones' disabled Hyundai SUV, expecting it to be unoccupied.

The defense also played a recording of Jones' call for roadside assistance, which captured sounds of Raja's encounter with Jones and six gunshots at 3:15 a.m. Oct. 18, 2015. Jones was hit three times, including a fatal wound to the chest.

Raja's lawyers then leaned on testimony from a forensic audio-video analyst, who said he enhanced the recording and picked up the sound of someone speaking prior to the first audible word - "huh?" - uttered by Jones.

The judge wrote that based on the recording she does not believe Raja's repeated claims to investigators that he identified himself as a cop when he approached Jones.

Raja told investigators that Jones hopped out of his SUV and immediately aimed a gun at him, but the judge found his "unreliable testimony is all that supports that proposition."

Schosberg Feuer also wrote that it's clear from the roadside assistance call there's no evidence that Raja ever said, "Police, can I help you?" as he insisted.

The judge said she listened to the call numerous times and found "the first discernible word on the call was Jones saying 'huh?' "

She declared that any arguments over whether Raja identified himself as a cop were moot.

"It is common sense that in saying 'huh,' Jones did not hear what was, if anything, specifically said to him that evening," Schosberg Feuer wrote.

"Nowhere else in the call can Defendant be heard identifying himself as a police officer nor is there any evidence whatsoever that he ever did," the judge continued.

She also offered her opinion about what she believes happened:

"The Court finds, and common sense dictates, the evidence shows the Defendant had his gun drawn when he jumped out of the car and approached Jones. It was upon seeing the Defendant - in plain clothes with no indication, understanding, or knowledge that the Defendant was a police officer, pointing a gun at him - that it was then, and only then, that Jones pulled out his gun in response."

The recording of Jones' call to a roadside assistance service - which captured both Jones and Raja's dialogue before the sounds of gunshots - is among documents and audio/video evidence released by the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, in response to public records' requests.

Prosecutors say that's what makes Raja's actions a crime, from the way he recklessly and aggressively approached Jones to firing shots when Jones was running away and no longer armed.

"If (Raja) would have simply followed the generally accepted practices of all law enforcement and acted in the manner consistent of how the huge majority of well-intentioned officers act on a daily basis, Corey would still be alive today," Assistant State Attorney Brian Fernandes wrote in closing argument May 15.

But defense attorneys Richard Lubin, Scott Richardson and Rick King, argued that "there is no way that Officer Raja was the aggressor as that term is defined in Florida law."

The lawyers said the evidence, backed up by Raja's account of what happened, makes it "a classic case of self-defense: Mr. Jones pointed a gun at him, twice, and he responded to the deadly threat."

Raja will remain on house arrest under a $250,000 bond, pending the resolution of his case.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me