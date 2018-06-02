Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Maine bald eagle found shot, stuffed into a bucket

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
A game warden in Maine found a bald eagle shot and stuffed in a bucket. (Photo from Maine Warden Service)
A game warden in Maine found a bald eagle shot and stuffed in a bucket. (Photo from Maine Warden Service)

Updated 2 hours ago

A reward has been offered and state and federal officials are investigating a bald eagle found shot dead and stuffed in a bucket in Maine.

A Maine game warden found the bird on Memorial Day after a caller tipped him off to it, according to USA Today .

Game Warden Alan Curtis said it was clear the federally protected bird was shot with malicious intent.

“We need to find out who did it,” Curtis told USA Today.

The game warden found shot pellets from a shotgun at the scene. The bird's body was X-rayed and dozens of shotgun pellets were found. The Maine Warden Service believes the bird was shot at close range. Investigators believe the bird was shot several weeks ago.

Whoever shot the bird could face thousands of dollars in fines and years in prison. The federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act sets a maximum fine of $5,000 or one year in prison for a first offense and up to $10,000 in fines or not more than two years in prison for a second offense. Felony convictions carry up to a $250,000 fine and two years in prison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering an additional $1,000.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me