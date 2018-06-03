Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Kansas governor candidate shocks with replica gun at parade

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Kansas Republican governor candidate Kobach rode in a parade on a jeep with a large replica gun mounted on it, prompting criticism on social media that the display was inappropriate at a time of school shootings. The sight of Kobach in the red, white and blue-decorated jeep at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning, June 2, 2018, stunned some onlookers, the Kansas City Star reported . (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Kansas City suburb has apologized after a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas appeared in a parade atop a Jeep with what appeared to be a large gun mounted on the back .

The Kansas City Star reported that some onlookers appeared stunned by the sight of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on the red, white and blue-decorated vehicle at the Old Shawnee Days parade Saturday morning.

A spokesman for Kobach says the gun was a replica.

Shawnee Community Christian Church pastor Johnny Lewis says there were audible gasps from parade-goers as Kobach rode by.

The city of Shawnee issued a statement apologizing to those who felt unsafe and promising not to allow something similar in future.

