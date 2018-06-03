Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite's El Capitan

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan. The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route. Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Updated 3 hours ago

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Officials have identified two climbers who died when they fell from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

The climbers named Saturday were 46-year-old Jason Wells of Boulder, Colorado, and 42-year-old Tim Klien of Palmdale, California.

Rangers received multiple 911 calls that two climbers had fallen while climbing the Freeblast Route.

This investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

It was the second fatal incident in Yosemite National Park in a little over a week.

Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions

