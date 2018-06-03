Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Man with knife, officer wounded in Berlin cathedral shooting

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
A police officer stands in front of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Police opened fire Sunday at a man who was rampaging near Berlin's cathedral, wounding him in the legs. A police statement described the man as a 'hooligan,' but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Police vehicles stand in front of Berlin Cathedral, Sunday June 3, 2018. Berlin police say an officer has opened fire near the German capital's cathedral, slighting injuring a man. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
Police officers stay in front of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Police opened fire Sunday at a man who was rampaging near Berlin's cathedral, wounding him in the legs. A police statement described the man as a 'hooligan,' but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
A police officer with a gun stands in front of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Police opened fire Sunday at a man who was rampaging near Berlin's cathedral, wounding him in the legs. A police statement described the man as a 'hooligan,' but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
BERLIN — Berlin police shot and wounded a 53-year-old Austrian man who yelled and waved a knife inside the cathedral in the center of the German capital Sunday, a police spokesman said.

There was no immediate indication the man's reported actions were linked to terrorism, Berlin police spokesman Winfrid Wenzel said. The dpa news agency quoted police as saying the man appeared to be confused.

Wenzel said the incident began when the man entered the Berliner Dom and waved a knife in the area of the altar. Cathedral employees called police and safely escorted about 100 visitors out of the holy site.

One of the two officers responding to the call opened fire, wounding the man, Wenzel said. The second officer also was inadvertently wounded by the shot or shots fired by his colleague, Berlin police said.

Both the suspect and the police officer were taken to a hospital. Dpa said the officer is in serious condition.

The area around the cathedral is typically crowded with tourists and visitors, particularly on Sunday. A Sunday evening prayer service at the church was canceled.

