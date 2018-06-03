Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trudeau calls Trump's tariffs against Canada 'insulting and unacceptable'

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:00 p.m.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Trump administration's announced Thursday that it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada. Trudeau said: 'These tariffs are totally unacceptable.'
The Canadian Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The Trump administration's announced Thursday that it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada. Trudeau said: 'These tariffs are totally unacceptable.'

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — In a sharp rebuke from one of America's closest allies, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized the White House rationale for imposing punitive trade tariffs on Canada as "insulting and unacceptable," the latest leader to warn of a looming trade war with the United States.

The complaint, which aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," was a dramatic departure from the conciliatory approach Trudeau has shown to President Trump over the last year, and signaled the growing pushback from U.S. allies to the protectionist trade policies.

The White House announced last week that Canada, Mexico and the European Union nations would face a stiff 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. Initially announced in March, the levies took effect Friday.

In imposing them, Trump invoked a little-used provision in the law that permits the use of tariffs to counter a national security threat.

Trudeau denied on "Meet the Press" that Canada or its steel and aluminum industries posed any such menace. Canada is one of America's largest trading partners and one of its closest military and political allies.

"The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is, quite frankly, insulting and unacceptable," Trudeau said.

He said Canada would impose retaliatory tariffs against American-made steel and aluminum, as well as on other goods. Officials have said cheese, whiskey, orange juice and dozens of other items will be targeted, many from states that Trump won in 2016 in an effort to pressure him to reverse course.

"We're putting the same kinds of tariffs exactly on steel and aluminum coming from the United States into Canada to be directly reciprocal," said Trudeau. "But we're also putting a number of tariffs on consumer goods, finished products for which Canadians have easy alternatives."

The confrontation, he warned, will hurt consumers and workers on both sides of the border.

"One of the truths about tariffs is they drive up costs for consumers," Trudeau said. "And on top of that, these tariffs are going to be hurting American workers and Canadian workers."

Other allies have denounced the tariffs in similarly harsh terms. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has publicly embraced Trump several times in public, told reporters Thursday that Trump's decision to impose tariffs "is not only unlawful but it is a mistake in many respects."

"Economic nationalism leads to war," he warned.

Mexico Foreign Minister Luis Vinegary labeled the tariffs "unjust and unilateral" but said Mexico will continue to negotiate with Washington to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump has made no secret of his overriding concern about U.S. trade imbalances, viewing them as a sign of American weakness around the globe. The tariffs are unusual because they target some of America's closest allies.

Trudeau suggested Trump was disregarding shared history and values with Canada.

"The idea that our soldiers who had fought and died together on the beaches of World War II, on the mountains of Afghanistan and have stood shoulder to shoulder in some of the most difficult places in the world, that are always there for each other, this is insulting to that," he said.

Trudeau, who took office in 2015, is expected to press his case directly with Trump next weekend when Canada hosts the annual Group of Seven summit, which brings together leaders of the world's largest economies, in Quebec.

The White House on Sunday pushed back against the notion that Trump's trade moves were unfair or irreversible.

"Good-faith negotiations are welcome, and we hope to continue there," Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, said on "Fox News Sunday." He said Trudeau was "overreacting" to the new tariffs.

"I don't think our tariffs are anything to do with our friendship and longstanding alliance with Canada," Kudlow said. "So I don't think things are broken down," he added.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California also defended the tariffs, saying Trump was "standing up" to protect U.S. interests. He also denied the confrontation could be considered a trade war at this juncture.

"We are in the middle of a trade discussion — nobody wants to be in a trade war," McCarthy said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Nobody wins a trade war," he said.

Related Content
China warns U.S. trade deals off if tariffs go ahead
BEIJING — China warned Sunday after another round of talks on a sprawling trade dispute with Washington that any deals they produce "will not take ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me