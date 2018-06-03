Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

At least 25 killed, 20 hurt by erupting volcano in Guatemala

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.
Associated Press
Firefighters regroup after working on the evacuation of residents near Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.
Associated Press
A man cleans ashes from the Fuego Volcano off his car in Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez department, 45 km southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
A policeman carries an elderly evacuee in Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, 55 km southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
AFP/Getty Images
GUATEMALA CITY — One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing at least 25 people while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.

Video images published by Sacatepezuez television showed a charred landscape where a lava flow came into contact with homes. Three bodies lay partially buried in ash-colored debris from the Volcan de Fuego, Spanish for "volcano of fire," about 27 miles from Guatemala City.

Disaster agency spokesman David de Leon said late Sunday that 18 bodies were found in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes. Seven deaths were confirmed previously.

Rescuers have struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the eruption, which occurred shortly before noon and has injured at least 20. Authorities have been unable to account for an undetermined number of people and say they fear the death toll could rise.

Among the fatalities were four people, including a disaster agency official, killed when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village, National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas said. Two children were burned to death as they watched the volcano's second eruption this year from a bridge, he added.

Another victim was found in the streets of El Rodeo by volunteer firefighters, but the person died in an ambulance.

Guatemala's disaster agency said 3,100 people had evacuated nearby communities, and the eruption was affecting an area with a population of about 1.7 million people. Shelters were opened for those forced to flee.

Ash was falling on the Guatemala City area as well as the departments of Sacatepequez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla, which are in south-central Guatemala around the volcano. Streets and houses were covered in the colonial town of Antigua, a popular tourist destination.

Aviation authorities closed the capital's international airport because of the danger posed to planes by the ash.

The conical Volcan de Fuego reaches an altitude of 12,346 feet above sea level at its peak.

