World

Man reunited with missing class ring 60 years later

The Associated Press | Monday, June 4, 2018, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man using a metal detector has found another man's class ring more than 60 years after he gave it to a high school sweetheart.

The Worcester Telegram reports Aaron Doray met 80-year-old Robert Michaud in Worcester on Saturday to return his Cushing Academy class ring.

Doray say he found the ring in March while using his metal detector on a hill around a elementary school in Leicester. He called Cushing Academy with hopes of finding the ring's owner, and they linked him to Michaud.

Michaud graduated from the school in 1954, and the ring was engraved with his initials. He says he gave the ring away when he was 19, figuring the girl later “threw it out the window.”

Michaud says he is delighted to have his ring back, although he's “terrible with rings.”

