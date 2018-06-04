Amber Alert: 7-month-old abducted by registered sex offender

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DANVILLE, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, who carried a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop.

Police have not disclosed whether Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy are related.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

Kennedy is described in the police alert as a white man with gray hair, 5 foot 8 inches, weighing 170 lbs, last seen driving a gold 4-door Suzuki, with the North Carolina tag FAA-1873.

Police say he has tattoos of skulls on his forearms, an eye on the back of his right hand, a pitbull with “american bulldog” written under it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his upper left arm.

Emma, the alert says, was last seen in a light blue onesie.