American Airlines plane damaged by bad weather over Texas
Updated 3 hours ago
DALLAS — An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing after hail damaged the windshield and caused some passengers to throw up.
One of the pilots said they could barely see through the windshield.
The airline says no injuries were reported after the Sunday night flight from San Antonio, Texas, to Phoenix landed in El Paso, Texas. There were 130 passengers and five crew members. Another plane finished the trip to Phoenix a few hours later.
The nose of this American Airlines flight is gone! Windshield shattered - it sustained heavy damage at 30,000 feet as it flew into a hail storm on its way from San Antonio to Phoenix - made emergency landing in El Paso Sunday. pic.twitter.com/OGFYV7FGgN— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) June 4, 2018
Photo from @KFOX14 iSpot Reporter Erick Saucedo shows the extensive damage that an American Airlines plane suffered during flight from San Antonio to Phoenix. The plane had to make an emergency landing in El Paso. Details: https://t.co/PaSigRVYzA pic.twitter.com/zxrTZJ1g2l— Kelly Anne Beile (@KellyAnneKFOX14) June 4, 2018
An airline spokesman said Monday that the plane was awaiting repairs for damage to the nose, windshield panels and a cockpit side window.
Passenger Jesus Esparza told KENS-TV in San Antonio he saw lightning and hail and the plane dropped "like a rollercoaster." He gave a sickness bag to another passenger who had already used one.