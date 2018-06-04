Watch: First woman to get Saudi driver's license
Updated 2 hours ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In a historical first, a woman has been granted a driver's license in Saudi Arabia.
Video of the event, showing the woman being handed her Saudi license by officials of the General Department of Traffic, has gone viral.
WATCH: Viral video of the first #KSA female driving license being issued in #SaudiArabia || https://t.co/IbBRK3K3B2 pic.twitter.com/DQTURwwKgK— Arab News (@arabnews) June 4, 2018
Saudi Arabia just began issuing the first driving licenses to women as it prepares to lift the world's only ban on women driving on June 24. However, the surprise move comes as a number of women who'd campaigned for the right to drive are under arrest.
The government issued a statement saying the 10 women were issued the licenses at the GDT in the capital, Riyadh, on Monday. International media weren't present for the event.
The women took a brief driving test before receiving their licenses as they'd already held driving licenses from other countries, including the U.K., Lebanon and Canada.
The surprise move comes as four iconic Saudi women's rights activists who'd campaigned for the right to drive remain under arrest, facing possible trial.