World

George H.W. Bush discharged from Maine hospital

The Washington Post | Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
This photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that has tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018 from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife in Biddeford, Maine.
Paul Morse/AP
Updated 41 minutes ago

Former president George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Maine hospital on Monday after being treated for low blood pressure, a spokesman said.

"The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received," spokesman Jim McGrath wrote on Twitter.

Bush, the nation's 41st president, was hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend because of low blood pressure and fatigue hours after attending a pancake breakfast at the American Legion post in Kennebunkport, according to his spokesman.

McGrath said in a tweet Wednesday that Bush was talkative and in good spirits but that the treatments to address his blood pressure "are expected to take several more days."

Bush, 93, the nation's longest-living president, has been hospitalized several other times in recent years because of failing health.

In 2012, he announced that he had vascular Parkinsonism, a condition that limited his mobility. He was also hospitalized one day after the funeral for his wife of 73 years, Barbara, who died on April 17.

