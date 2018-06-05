Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Don't cry over 4,000 gallons of spilled milk in New Hampshire crash

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
New Hampshire State Police

Updated 7 hours ago

TILTON, N.H. — Authorities are cleaning up thousands of gallons of spilled milk in a tanker crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

State police say the tanker was traveling south early Tuesday when the driver attempted to take the exit 20 off-ramp. The tanker rolled over and came to rest on its side, spilling approximately 3,500 to 4,000 gallons of milk.

Police said the driver, 64-year-old Gregory Rogers, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The vehicle is registered to Mountain Milk, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire.

