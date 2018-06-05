Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Democratic Socialists of America cites Pennsylvania wins in new endorsements

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Summer Lee, left, of Swissvale, and Sara Innamorato, of Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, each won Democratic primary races for state House seats.
Summer Lee, left, of Swissvale, and Sara Innamorato, of Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, each won Democratic primary races for state House seats.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Democratic Socialists of America cited the recent Pennsylvania victories of four women endorsed by the group in announcing their support for four women running in Democratic primaries Tuesday in California and New York.

The group endorsed Summer Lee and Sara Innamorato in their successful campaigns against incumbent Democrats Paul and Dom Costa in two Western Pennsylvania state House districts. DSA-endorsed candidates Elizabeth Fiedler and Kristin Seale won in Philadelphia districts.

The group is supporting Jovanka Beckles for California State Assembly District 15, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for U.S. Congress in New York's 14th District, Julia Salazar for New York State Senate District 18 and Geneviéve Jones-Wright for San Diego County district attorney, according to a news release.

The group, whose membership has swelled since Bernie Sanders' presidential run, has endorsed 32 candidates in local and state elections across the country since 2017, and 21 of them have won, according to the release.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me