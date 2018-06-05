Democratic Socialists of America cites Pennsylvania wins in new endorsements
The Democratic Socialists of America cited the recent Pennsylvania victories of four women endorsed by the group in announcing their support for four women running in Democratic primaries Tuesday in California and New York.
The group endorsed Summer Lee and Sara Innamorato in their successful campaigns against incumbent Democrats Paul and Dom Costa in two Western Pennsylvania state House districts. DSA-endorsed candidates Elizabeth Fiedler and Kristin Seale won in Philadelphia districts.
The group is supporting Jovanka Beckles for California State Assembly District 15, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for U.S. Congress in New York's 14th District, Julia Salazar for New York State Senate District 18 and Geneviéve Jones-Wright for San Diego County district attorney, according to a news release.
The group, whose membership has swelled since Bernie Sanders' presidential run, has endorsed 32 candidates in local and state elections across the country since 2017, and 21 of them have won, according to the release.
