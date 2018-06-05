Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Immigration agents arrest 114 in landscaper sting

The Associated Press | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Government agents take a suspect into custody during an immigration sting at Corso's Flower and Garden Center, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Castalia, Ohio. The operation is one of the largest against employers in recent years on allegations of violating immigration laws. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
SANDUSKY, Ohio — U.S. immigration agents have made more than 100 arrests at an Ohio gardening company in the Trump administration's growing crackdown on employers for hiring people who are in the country illegally.

The 114 arrests happened Tuesday morning at two locations of Corso's Flower & Garden Center, one in Sandusky and another in nearby Castalia. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it expects charges for crimes including identity theft and tax evasion.

No criminal charges have been filed against Corso's, but authorities say the employer is under investigation.

The operation is part of the Trump administration's focus on employers that took hold about a year after the president took office, months after a surge in deportation arrests began.

