Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Three cats survive 22 days left in vehicle by Edmonton Humane Society

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 1:21 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 33 minutes ago

Miraculously, three cats beat the odds to survive 22 days of being left in a transport vehicle by the Edmonton Humane Society.

The Toronto Star reports the cats were forgotten about after staffers transported animals from another shelter on March 27. The cats were found when the staff went to get ready for another transfer on April 18.

The Edmonton Humane Society posted a statement on Facebook, blaming "a series of unintentional events" that led to the animals being left in the vehicle.

The society said as soon as the cats were discovered, they were immediately evaluated by the on-site veterinary staff. The cats were "alert and responsive," but were found to be dehydrated and hungry with urine burns on their paws. The staff gave them fluids, food and a well-needed baths.

The society said after the cats fulled recovered, they were moved to a partner agency. They have each since found homes through the society's regular adoption process.

The Edmonton Humane Society said an internal review process has been conducted and its placed procedures to "make sure a situation such as this does not occur again and the minimize the risk of human error."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me