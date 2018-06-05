Officers in New Jersey beach arrest won't face criminal charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WILDWOOD, N.J. — The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday that no criminal charges are warranted against the Wildwood, N.J., police officers who were filmed arresting a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman, including the officer filmed twice punching the woman in a video seen by millions.

Instead, the Wildwood Police Department's internal affairs unit will continue conducting an administrative investigation into the arrest of Emily Weinman, officials said, "with monitoring" by the Cape May County Prosecutor's office Professional Standards Unit.

The three officers involved in the arrest are Class II officers, temporary officers typically hired for the summer season. They are trained at the Police Academy and carry guns.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the preliminary investigation by his office consisted of reviewing police body-camera footage from the arresting officer, review of video taken by a private citizen of the later part of the altercation, additional body-camera footage of the officer who transported Weinman, police vehicle video, internal affairs interviews of witnesses, arrest reports and other police documents.

"As County Prosecutor, I recognize that the video footage has raised a lot of questions regarding the officers' actions," Sutherland said in a news release. "A decision such as this is not based on emotion; it is based upon applying the proper laws, policies and directives that govern law enforcement."

He added: "Members of the public should understand that no matter what your opinion is regarding the subject event, it is not based on a full review of the evidence."

Stephen Dicht, Weinman's attorney, said he was "not surprised" by the prosecutor's decision. Weinman is facing multiple charges stemming from the incident, including aggravated assault on a police officer and spitting at a police officer.

"It's ironic, the officer who said 'you're about to get dropped' isn't charged," Dicht said. "The one who beat her on the head wasn't charged. The only person charged is the one who was dropped and beaten on the head."

Wildwood police identified the three police officers as Thomas Cannon, John Hillman and Robert Jordan.

The video, seen by millions, sparked outrage over the police aggression toward Weinman, and also criticism of Weinman's treatment of the officers, as well as questions over Wildwood's use of portable breathalyzers going blanket to blanket policing underage drinking.