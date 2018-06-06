Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Video details the moments before Florida school shooting

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Parkland high school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, speak to the media in Miami, during a news conference reacting to former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson interview airing on NBC's 'Today Show' Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Peterson, the former sheriff's deputy who's been called a coward for his actions during a mass shooting at a Florida high school said Tuesday morning on NBC's 'Today Show' he's haunted by what happened but he had no time to be scared because everything unfolded so quickly. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Parkland High School shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, hold hands as they speak to the media in Miami during a news conference reacting to former sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson interview airing on NBC's 'Today Show', Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Peterson, the former sheriff's deputy who's been called a coward for his actions during a mass shooting at a Florida high school said Tuesday morning on NBC's 'Today Show' he's haunted by what happened but he had no time to be scared because everything unfolded so quickly. 'He failed,' said Manuel Oliver. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A newly released interview with a security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School describes what happened immediately before the shooting that killed 17 people.

The video released by Broward County prosecutors Tuesday was recorded shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting. Andrew Medina told detectives he saw Nikolas Cruz get out of an Uber with a large bag and make “a beeline” toward the freshman building.

Medina said he recognized Cruz as a troubled former student and immediately radioed another unarmed security monitor to “keep your eyes open.” That monitor hid in a janitor's closet in the building when shots rang out. Medina said he immediately recognized it as gunfire and drove his golf cart to pick up Deputy Scot Peterson.

Some parents say Medina should have called in a “code red,” but he said he didn't know Cruz had guns.

