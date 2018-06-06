Questions about Monica Lewinsky and #MeToo follow Bill Clinton on book tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former President Bill Clinton has a new book out co-authored with James Patterson called "The President is Missing."

The political thriller is getting decent reviews, but Clinton's first TV appearances is what's making headlines.

His appearance Monday on the Today show got testy when interviewer Craig Melvin asked him about his affair with Monica Lewinsky in light of the current #MeToo movement.

Clinton came off as combative while answering questions about the affair and seemed to say that he has done enough to address the affair, including apologizing.

Melvin also asked him if he should have resigned over the affair, Clinton responded, "I think I did the right thing," he said. "I defended the Constitution."

Watch the Today show interview:

It got a little better Tuesday on CBS' "Late Show" with host Stephen Colbert giving Clinton a chance to address his tone-deaf response to questions out the affair in the Today show interview and another opportunity.

Clinton said the interview "wasn't my finest hour" adding, "I was mad at me — not for the first time."

The former president went on to say that he has apologized for the affair to his family, the American people and Lewinsky - though not privately. He also said that he strongly supports the #MeToo movement.

Colbert makes a point to say that regardless of past apologizes, the events of that took place while he was in office warrant discussion as the affair is one of the most famous cases sexual harassment by a man in power.

Watch the full Colbert appearance: