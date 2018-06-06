Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ballot selfies are a thing in California

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
A collection of ballot selfies from Instagram taken Tuesday, June 5, 2018, during California's primary election.
A collection of ballot selfies from Instagram taken Tuesday, June 5, 2018, during California's primary election.

Updated 9 hours ago

If you didn't take a selfie at your polling place, did you really participate in the democratic process?

Ballot selfies aren't uncommon — they've even caused a constitutional crisis of sorts in recent years — but some polling places in California turned them into a thing Tuesday during the state's primary election.

Polling places in San Bernardino County, the largest county by area in the world (it's bigger than Switzerland), put up a backdrop for people to pose in front of for their ballot selfies.

Hundreds showed up on social media throughout the day.

@sbc_elections #VoteReady #BallotSelfie #SBCVote2018 #HubbyVoted

A post shared by Tammi (@mysystagyrl) on

Tuesday's primary election in California was the first major election in the state under its new ballot selfie law, which went into effect last year. California's law overturned a 125-year-old statute that barred voters from showing people their marked ballots. Voters in California can now take photos and even videos of themselves voting.

California isn't alone. Fifteen states have laws addressing ballot selfies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. New Hampshire tried to ban ballot selfies in 2014 but the courts ruled the law unconstitutional.

The Pennsylvania Department of State addressed selfies in its guide to Election Day rules released a month before the 2016 election. The guide recognizes ballot selfies as a First Amendment right but cautions voters not to take photos that would disclose how other people voted. And the guide recommends voters wait until they are outside their polling places to post their ballot selfies to social media.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro repeated those guidelines before the 2018 primary.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me