Ballot selfies are a thing in California

If you didn't take a selfie at your polling place, did you really participate in the democratic process?

Ballot selfies aren't uncommon — they've even caused a constitutional crisis of sorts in recent years — but some polling places in California turned them into a thing Tuesday during the state's primary election.

Polling places in San Bernardino County, the largest county by area in the world (it's bigger than Switzerland), put up a backdrop for people to pose in front of for their ballot selfies.

Hundreds showed up on social media throughout the day.

Come on Gavin Newsom and Tony Thurmond...I voted for you! Don't let me down!!! Let's continue to improve our California schools!!! #ivoted #ballotselfie pic.twitter.com/6eAWqncdtg — Miss T. Harris (@teachtoinspire2) June 6, 2018

Tuesday's primary election in California was the first major election in the state under its new ballot selfie law, which went into effect last year. California's law overturned a 125-year-old statute that barred voters from showing people their marked ballots. Voters in California can now take photos and even videos of themselves voting.

California isn't alone. Fifteen states have laws addressing ballot selfies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. New Hampshire tried to ban ballot selfies in 2014 but the courts ruled the law unconstitutional.

The Pennsylvania Department of State addressed selfies in its guide to Election Day rules released a month before the 2016 election. The guide recognizes ballot selfies as a First Amendment right but cautions voters not to take photos that would disclose how other people voted. And the guide recommends voters wait until they are outside their polling places to post their ballot selfies to social media.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro repeated those guidelines before the 2018 primary.

