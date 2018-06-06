Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Trump grants clemency to drug offender after meeting with Kim Kardashian

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump met with Kim Kardashian West at the White House. She urged the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Updated 20 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman convicted of drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

That's according to two White House officials who say Trump commuted the 63-year old Johnson's sentence. She has spent more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole.

The move comes amid a recent flurry of pardons issued by Trump, who has seemed drawn to causes advocated by conservatives, celebrities or those who once appeared on his former reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

Kardashian West visited the White House in May to advocate for Johnson.

