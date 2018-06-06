Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Kansas man returns $1 million ticket to customer that left it behind

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media

Updated 19 hours ago

SALINA, Kan. — A Kansas man who returned a $1 million lottery ticket to a customer who left it on a store counter says he has no regrets about giving up the prize money.

Kal Patel, whose parents own the Pit Stop convenience store in Salina, returned the ticket to a longtime customer after tracking him down in his car.

“Good deeds come back to help you, and bad deeds come back to haunt you,” he said this week. “It felt good to find it and then find them.”

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought three tickets at a store in nearby Lincoln, but went to the Pit Stop — his neighborhood convenience store — to check if they were winners. The clerk checked two tickets and the winner accidentally left the third on the counter, The Salina Journal reported.

When clerk Andy Patel ran the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner, he called Kal Patel.

“He said six zeroes were popping up on the screen,” said Kal Patel, who is not related to Andy. “We couldn't believe it.”

Kal Patel knew who the customer was based on the clerk's description and knew the area where he lived. He drove around the neighborhood once but couldn't find the man's house. He returned to the store, but later decided to give it another try. That time, he found saw the man and his brother driving away and was able to stop them.

“I showed them the ticket and told them they were winners,” he said. “They started shaking. They couldn't believe it.”

Friends have chided Kal Patel for giving up the $1 million, but he said he didn't want to live with the guilt of keeping the money.

“It felt good to give it to them,” he said. “And the praise we got back from everyone for doing this was really nice. They said it restored their faith in humanity.”

KWCH reports that Wichita law firm DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers this week gave Kal a $1,200 check to reward him for his good deed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me