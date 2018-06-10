Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Poll shows deep divisions between Israelis and American Jews

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
Israelis hold an Israeli flag with an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to the Western Wall on May 13, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel mark Jerusalem Day celebrations the 51th anniversary of its capture of Arab east Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967.
Israelis hold an Israeli flag with an image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to the Western Wall on May 13, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel mark Jerusalem Day celebrations the 51th anniversary of its capture of Arab east Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967.

JERUSALEM — An opinion poll published Sunday shows deep divisions between Israelis and American Jews, particularly in relation to President Donald Trump, highlighting the growing rift between the world's two largest Jewish communities.

The survey of the American Jewish Committee showed 77 percent of Israelis approved of the president's handling of U.S.-Israel relations, while only 34 percent of American Jews did. Fifty-seven percent of U.S. Jews disapproved, while only 10 percent of Israelis did.

The polarizing Trump recently recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocated the American Embassy there, upending decades of U.S. foreign policy and an international consensus that the city's fate should be decided through peace negotiations. The Palestinians, who claim east Jerusalem as their future capital, were outraged by the move and cut all contacts with the U.S. in response.

Eighty-five percent of Israelis supported the embassy move, while only 46 percent of American Jews did.

The AJC surveyed 1,000 Israelis and Americans and had a margin of error of 3.1 and 3.9 percent, respectively.

The survey was released ahead of the opening of the AJC Global Forum in Jerusalem, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address later Sunday.

Netanyahu has forged a close bond with Trump, and their hard-line policies toward the Palestinians have strong support in Israel and among its Republican backers in the U.S. But most American Jews are Democrats who are highly critical of Trump and Netanyahu. Experts have been warning for years that the two communities are drifting in opposite directions politically, undermining the kinship between the two groups, which make up the vast majority of Jews in the world.

The poll showed 59 percent of Americans favoring the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel but only 44 percent of Israelis supporting the idea.

The communities share similar views on the importance of good ties between the “extended family.” But they differ greatly on matters of religion and state, particularly on the ultra-Orthodox monopoly over religious affairs in Israel. The vast majority of American Jews identify as either Reform or Conservative, the more liberal streams of Judaism that have a very small foothold in Israel.

On one of the most contentious issues, regarding a mixed-gender prayer area next to Jerusalem's Western Wall, 73 percent of American Jews express support, compared to just 42 percent of Israelis.

