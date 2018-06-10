Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

After much-hyped commutation, Memphis woman begins new life

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview on Thursday, June 7, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, 63, whose life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump thanked him on Thursday for 'having mercy' and said reality TV star Kim Kardashian West saved her life. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
This combination photo shows President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Kim Kardashian West at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017. Kardashian West arrived at the White House for a meeting with presidential senior adviser Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. She has urged the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who is serving a life sentence without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hype over the commutation of her life sentence by President Donald Trump at the request of Kim Kardashian West has started to die down. Now, Alice Marie Johnson turns to a much harder task: beginning a normal life outside of prison.

Johnson wasted little time during her two decades behind bars, taking classes and choreographing dances for prison shows. At age 63, she has a job lined up as an office administrator at a dentist's office.

She's confident and happy, smiling widely during interviews. She promises not to waste her opportunity for a new life after her release from a federal prison in Alabama on Wednesday.

She knows others might not get that chance. Johnson plans to push for sentencing reform for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

