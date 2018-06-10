Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Fox News host Abby Huntsman calls President Trump a dictator, apologizes

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 10, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Abby Huntsman

NEW YORK — A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Abby Huntsman made the comment on Sunday as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for a summit with Kim on Tuesday. Guest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci didn't catch it.

"There we have him. There is the president of the United States, Donald Trump, about to walk down those stairs, stepping foot in Singapore as we await this historic summit with the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un," Huntsman said on "Fox and Friends Weekend. Anthony, talk to us about this moment," she continued, speaking to Scaramucci. "This is history we are living, regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators. What we are seeing right now, this is history."

But the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman later apologized on air for what she had said. Her gaffe still took off on Twitter.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore on Sunday for their talks, which initially were billed as an effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons. The meeting has been downplayed by Trump in recent days.

