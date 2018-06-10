Police: Woman drove 2 children in pet kennels in Tennessee
Updated 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS — Police in Tennessee say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle.
News outlets report 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
I'm live at 5 with neighbor reaction to this. Memphis Police arrested Leimome Cheeks and charged her with child endangerment after police say she drove her two grandchildren around in dog kennels because there was not enough room in the car. @LocalMemphis https://t.co/cGYKbH8tiP— Annette Peagler (@Local24Annette) June 10, 2018
According to a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told the children ages 7 and 8 to get inside the kennels.
There were no air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle and the children told police they became hot. Temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees.
The kennels are still in the back of the truck. Neighbors are shocked. They say Leimome Cheeks is a very nice woman and they can't believe she did something like this. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Q8Mi33iguo— Symone Woolridge (@SymoneTV) June 10, 2018
Cheeks was being held Sunday in the Shelby County Jail. Jail records didn't indicate whether Cheeks has an attorney who can comment on the charges.