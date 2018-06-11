Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

3 arrested in disappearance of 2 teens missing since 2016

The Associated Press | Monday, June 11, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
PxHere

Updated 10 hours ago

WOODLAND, Calif. — Police have arrested three men on suspicion of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder stemming from the disappearance of two teenagers in California in 2016.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information on Monday.

Sgt. Gary Hallenbeck tells The Sacramento Bee two of the men were arrested on Friday and the third was taken into custody on Saturday. He said they were arrested on a sealed warrant.

The mother of 16-year-old Enrique Rios told the newspaper that the teen texted her on Oct. 17, 2016, to say he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while, but would return.

Security camera's showed 17-year-old Elijah Moore at a check cashing facility on Nov. 4, 2016. A text later said he was headed to the San Francisco Bay area.

