Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Owners of Detroit's old train station to discuss its future

The Associated Press | Monday, June 11, 2018, 8:57 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of the vacant, hulking 105-year-old Michigan Central Station are planning to make an announcement about its future.

Matthew Moroun, son of building owner Manuel “Matty” Moroun, said the announcement will come Monday in front of the 500,000-square-foot (46,000-sqaure-meter), 18-story station that closed in 1988. No details were given.

After years of failed plans, talk has centered on redevelopment spearheaded by Ford Motor Co. Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II has said the Dearborn-based automaker is in discussions to buy the station, but few details have been made public.

Ford recently began moving about 200 members of its electric and autonomous vehicle business teams into a refurbished former factory near the train station.

With its massive columns, the building has become an iconic symbol of Detroit’s fall from greatness.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me