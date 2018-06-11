USS Intrepid crew invited to attend carrier's 75th anniversary celebration in New York City

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Navy veteran Walter Kuczma, formerly of West Mifflin, served aboard the USS Intrepid in World War II, loading weaponry onto airplanes.

On Thanksgiving 1944, the 36,000-ton Essex-class aircraft carrier suffered five strikes from Japanese kamikaze pilots and nearly sank. Through it all Kuczma, who died in 2010, never lost sight of the American flag flying atop the ship.

“The flag is about putting our lives on the line,” Kuczma said in a 2006 Trib interview.

Officials from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City have put a nationwide call out to Kuczma's shipmates to attend the 75th anniversary of the Intrepid's commissioning, set for Aug. 16 in New York City.

The homecoming weekend will feature a special ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Intrepid's commissioning on Thursday, August 16, honoring Intrepid former crew members who will reunite and share stories of their tours of duty. Throughout the weekend, the Museum will offer guided tours of the ship and behind-the-scenes curator-led tours of the Museum's collection storage facility, and a special former crew member dinner event with the United States Secretary of the Navy, Richard V. Spencer.

Nicknamed “The Fighting I” by its crew, Intrepid served in the Pacific during World War II, surviving five kamikaze attacks and one torpedo strike. Intrepid later conducted submarine surveillance in the North Atlantic during the Cold War and served three tours of duty off Vietnam. It was also one of the primary recovery vessels for NASA during the Mercury and Gemini missions, and retrieved astronauts Scott Carpenter, Gus Grissom and John Young after their respective orbits and splashdowns in the Pacific.

