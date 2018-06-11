Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Peacock dies after being manhandled by selfie-taking locals in India

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, June 11, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 6 hours ago

The national bird of India wasn't treated too well.

A peacock that strolled into the city of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, India, last week caused some hysteria among locals, according to The Sun , and the bird was manhandled so roughly it died.

The excitement in the city led to people grabbing the bird to take selfies with it, The Sun reported.

"We are investigating to find out what happened," Jalpaiguri wildlife warden Seema Chowdhury told local media. "What the villagers did was obviously not right. We are also trying to find out how the bird fell ill."

Wildlife workers got ahold of the bird's body after police said it died on the way to the police station.

The Sun reports this is just the latest in a trend of people getting too close to wildlife for selfies.

In India a month ago, an angry mob beat a bear to death after a man angered it while trying to take a selfie.

