World

Man who killed 5 cyclists gets at least 40 years in prison

The Associated Press | Monday, June 11, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Charles Pickett Jr., of battle Creek, Mich., enters a courtroom in Kalamazoo moments before 14 counts of 'guilty' are read as the verdict in his murder trial for the deaths of five bicyclists and severe injuries to four others stemming from the June 7, 2016 crash on a rural road in Cooper Township, Mich. Pickett is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, June 11, 2018. (Rebekah Welch/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File)
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Michigan man who was under the influence of drugs when he plowed into bicyclists, killing five, has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.

Charles Pickett Jr. apologized Monday and said he would give his own life for the people who were killed and injured. But a judge called his plea “woefully inadequate.”

Pickett last month was convicted of second-degree murder. In 2016, he slammed into a pack of bicyclists on a rural road in Kalamazoo County's Cooper Township, about 140 miles west of Detroit.

There's no dispute that he had swallowed painkillers and other drugs before driving his pickup truck. But his lawyers argued that murder charges were excessive.

The 52-year-old Pickett will be eligible for parole after decades in prison.

