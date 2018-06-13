Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

FBI agent who accidentally shot a man after back flip in Denver club is charged with assault

The Washington Post | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. Police have said Bishop was dancing at a downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up.
Denver Police Department | Via Associated Press
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. Police have said Bishop was dancing at a downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up.
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. Police have said Bishop was dancing at a downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up.
Denver Police Department | Via Associated Press
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. Police have said Bishop was dancing at a downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the agent's waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up.

Updated 16 hours ago

An off-duty FBI agent who, authorities say, accidentally shot someone after his gun flew from his holster as he was doing a back flip inside a Denver bar has been charged with second-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in to the Denver Police Department Tuesday and was charged with the Class 4 felony, punishable by two to six years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. The Denver Sheriff's Department inmate database shows that Bishop has been booked in the Downtown Detention Center. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

The investigation of Bishop was over an incident that took place a little more than a week ago inside a bar near downtown Denver. A 32-second video obtained by ABC affiliate KMGH shows the agent in the middle of the dance floor surrounded by patrons, some of whom can be seen with their phones out. He jumps up, arching his back and swinging his arms above his head. As he is about to land his back flip, his gun flies out from the holster at the back of his pants.

As he picks up the gun from the floor, it fires.

Police said a patron was struck in the lower leg and taken to a hospital. The incident happened about 12:45 a.m. on June 2 at the Mile High Spirits bar. The agent was taken to police headquarters and later released to a supervisor with the FBI.

Additional charges may be filed depending on the blood alcohol content, or BAC, test results, which would not be available for another week, the district attorney's office said.

Authorities have not said what kind of gun the agent was carrying or why it accidentally fired.

Special Agent Amy Sanders, a spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Denver, declined to comment on Bishop's employment status with the agency.

"In order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment regarding this matter," she said in statement. "The FBI will continue to fully cooperate with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney's Office as this matter proceeds through the judicial process."

The man who was shot, Tom Reddington, told "Good Morning America" last week that he and his friends were sitting at one of the tables when he heard "a loud bang" that he thought was a firecracker.

"Then I looked at my leg and see some brown residue. . . . I'm still thinking it's a firework. . . . All of a sudden, from the knee down my leg became completely red," Reddington, 24, said. "And that's when it clicked in my head, 'Oh, I've been shot.' "

In a statement posted on Facebook two days after the incident, Mile High Spirits bar said one of its "innocent patrons was shot" because of the agent's "misconduct."

"It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules," the bar said, adding: "We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and look forward to speaking with representatives of the FBI, so we can come to understand his presence and his need to be armed in our establishment."

Colorado gun laws allow "qualified current and retired law enforcement officers" to carry concealed handguns.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me