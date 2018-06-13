Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

CSX to pay $3.2M to settle EEOC sex discrimination lawsuit

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Re

Updated 5 hours ago

CSX Transportation will pay $3.2 million to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced Wednesday.

The company, based in Huntington, W.Va., conducted physical strength testing as a requirement for workers to be hired for various jobs, according to the lawsuit. The testing caused an unlawful discriminatory impact for women workers seeking jobs as conductors and material handlers/clerks.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from using such tests that would cause a discriminatory effect on people of a certain sex or other demographic category, the release said.

A consent decree will require CSX to stop physical abilities testing and to pay a $3.2 million settlement in to a fund to pay lost wages and benefits to women in more than 20 states who were denied positions because of the testing, the release said.

The EEOC filed the lawsuit in August in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. The EEOC's Pittsburgh office commenced the lawsuit, the release said. The Pittsburgh office is part of the Philadelphia District Office, which has jurisdiction over West Virginia.

EEOC Pittsburgh Area Office Director Roosevelt Bryant said in the release: “Railroad and other transportation occupations provide excellent career opportunities for women when sex-based barriers to their participation in those jobs are removed. The EEOC is committed to ensuring that all workers have an equal opportunity for hiring and advancement in such work.”

The company has a rail network of more than 21,000 miles in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the release said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

