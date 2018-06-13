St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MINNEAPOLIS — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by scaling a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul was safely trapped Wednesday and released back into the wild.

The raccoon looked a bit bedraggled but healthy after it was caught before dawn atop the UBS Plaza. Technicians took the caged raccoon down a freight elevator to a truck, according to Wildlife Management Services, which provides animal control services for St. Paul.

"It's definitely a healthy raccoon. It's in good condition. It's eating normally," said Christina Valdivia, the company's general manager, who accompanied the technicians to the rooftop.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its seemingly death-defying climb was livestreamed by several broadcasters. Valdivia said her mother-in-law saw it on the news in Chile.

I just saw a squirrel eating a nut outside earlier. But it seems important that it's a *raccoon* out there in St. Paul... — Kian Goh (@kiangoh) June 13, 2018

'For hours, HER life was like a highlight reel of daring stunts and escapes — but now, a raccoon that mesmerized people by climbing a tall building in St. Paul, has been trapped and is safe. (later determined that the critter IS FEMALE.)' Apology accepted, @DJCOMATOSE . — Michele Bachmann's Burning Bush (@Micheles_Bush) June 13, 2018

The animal made it to the roof early Wednesday, where traps baited with cat food were waiting. The raccoon, a female, was released later in the day and scampered into a wooded area on private property near the Twin Cities suburb of Shakopee.

Minnesota Public Radio, which broke the story and closely followed the raccoon's climb from its headquarters less than a block away, branded the animal (hash)mprraccoon.

check out #mprraccoon they have a whole bunch of pictures and updates. I work in a suburb of St. Paul so the news coverage was hot and heavy. Lovely kind of news. What a raccoon though! — LanaLottie (@MysticKnitter) June 13, 2018

Among those riveted was Suzanne MacDonald, a raccoon behavior expert at York University in Toronto.

"Raccoons don't think ahead very much, so raccoons don't have very good impulse control," she said, admitting she could barely sleep she was so worried about the animal. "I don't think the raccoon realized when it started climbing what it was in for."

Initial speculation was that the raccoon climbed to a lower part of the building, frequented by pigeons, in search of bird eggs. But workers who tried to lure it down with a wooden ramp likely just scared it, said Phil Jenni, executive director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota.

So it did what raccoons do when they're stressed: it climbed.

Wildlife Management Services of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, picked up the #mprraccoon who had climbed to the top of a 25-story tall St. Paul building and released her in the southwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/ddvhVAdrUH — Raccoon Brand® (@raccoonbrand) June 13, 2018

It's not unusual for raccoons to climb fairly tall trees and other structures, according to MacDonald and Jenni, though neither had heard of one climbing such a tall building before.

MacDonald said one raccoon grabbed attention in 2015, after climbing 699 feet up a construction crane in Toronto. It safely climbed down on its own.

Jenni said the outpouring of concern online was encouraging, but he noted it's often best to leave wild animals alone.

"The narrative that developed was this raccoon was stranded and needed rescuing. I'm not sure that was true. It was behaving like a lot of raccoons do," he said.