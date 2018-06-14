Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Spain's king and queen visit New Orleans for tricentennial

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Thursday, June 14, 2018. The King and Queen are in New Orleans to help celebrate the city's 300th anniversary, which was colonized by Spain from 1763 to 1802. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, left, greets King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain as they arrive at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Thursday, June 14, 2018. The King and Queen are in New Orleans to help celebrate the city's 300th anniversary, which was colonized by Spain from 1763 to 1802. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Airbus A310 carrying King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain flies Spanish and American flags as it arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport at sunset in New Orleans, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A brass band and dancers from a social aid & pleasure club perform as King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell dances with a brass band and dancers from a social aid and pleasure club, after greeting King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain, after they arrived in their Airbus A380, background, at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In this April 23, 2015 file photo, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrive at the Cervantes Prize award ceremony at the University of Alcala de Henares, Spain. (AP Photo/Abraham Caro Marin, File)
Security for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain stand by with a towering cumulonimbus cloud off in the distant background, as their plane taxis nearby at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS — The king and queen of Spain have arrived in New Orleans as part of the city's tricentennial celebration.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia flew in Thursday evening to Louisiana, which was a Spanish colony from 1763 to 1802. They arrived at New Orleans' airport at sunset and were greeted by several officials including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

After a private meeting with Edwards, Cantrell will welcome them Friday at Gallier Hall , a former City Hall opened in 1853 and renovated for the city's 300th anniversary.

Friday evening, the king and queen will visit St. Louis Cathedral and the Cabildo , built as the government seat under Spanish rule and the center of New Orleans government until Gallier Hall opened.

Both buildings were erected after the Great Fire of 1788. An altar candle in the home of the colony's military treasurer set fire to the altar's lace draperies. The flames spread quickly, destroying more than three-quarters of the city. Because of that fire, much of the city's oldest architecture is in the Spanish style.

The Cabildo is now a museum. Its current exhibits include “Recovered Memories: Spain, New Orleans, and the Support for the American Revolution.” It includes naval models, important works from noted Spanish painters, and period clothing including an ensemble worn by 18th century Spanish diplomat Diego de Gardoqui.

Saturday, Mardi Gras Indians and jazz clarinetist Dr. Michael White and his band will perform for the royal couple at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Mardi Gras Indians are groups of African-Americans who create elaborate feathered and beaded costumes in which they strut and dance through the streets on Mardi Gras.

Felipe and Letizia leave Saturday for San Antonio, Texas — another former Spanish colony celebrating its tricentennial.

They'll stay there until Monday, when they head to Washington. The last thing on their U.S. schedule is a White House visit Tuesday with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

