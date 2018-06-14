Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Woman gets her head stuck in truck's tailpipe at music festival

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:54 p.m.
A woman got her head stuck in the tailpipe of a truck at a music festival in Minnesota.
Facebook account Truck Rice
A woman got her head stuck in the tailpipe of a truck at a music festival in Minnesota.

Firemen used a saw to free a woman's head from the tailpipe of a truck at a music festival in Minnesota last week, reports KARE-TV.

The 19-year-old woman reportedly placed her head inside the over-sized exhaust pipe and was unable to remove it. The fire chief said he was told it was not the first time the woman placed her head inside the pipe that day but she was previously able to free herself.

The incident happened at the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted and a brief Facebook video had more than 1.4 million views on one page and 3.2 million on another .

The woman later apparently outed herself on Facebook by posting, "Yeah I'm the tailpipe girl, Whatchu know about it?" The account name is Kaitlyn Strom.

The exhaust pipe was on display at Darwin Tavern:

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out, KARE reported.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me