Woman gets her head stuck in truck's tailpipe at music festival
Firemen used a saw to free a woman's head from the tailpipe of a truck at a music festival in Minnesota last week, reports KARE-TV.
The 19-year-old woman reportedly placed her head inside the over-sized exhaust pipe and was unable to remove it. The fire chief said he was told it was not the first time the woman placed her head inside the pipe that day but she was previously able to free herself.
The incident happened at the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted and a brief Facebook video had more than 1.4 million views on one page and 3.2 million on another .
The woman later apparently outed herself on Facebook by posting, "Yeah I'm the tailpipe girl, Whatchu know about it?" The account name is Kaitlyn Strom.
The exhaust pipe was on display at Darwin Tavern:
The McLeod County Sheriff's Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out, KARE reported.