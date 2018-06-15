Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Plane drops ad banner onto N.J. street; smashes car window

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, June 15, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
People look over the area where a banner broke loose from the airplane towing it before falling to the ground, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black car.
AP Photo/Mike Catalini
People look over the area where a banner broke loose from the airplane towing it before falling to the ground, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black car.
A banner floats down from the sky after breaking loose from the airplane towing it, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black car.
AP Photo/Mike Catalini
A banner floats down from the sky after breaking loose from the airplane towing it, Thursday, June 14, 2018 in Trenton, N.J. The banner fell under clear skies as the plane flew over the state's capital before hitting a black car.

Updated 18 hours ago

An advertising banner apparently broke free from the airplane that was towing it over Trenton, N.J., on Thursday.

The sheet of fabric on a metal pole fell from a clear blue sky onto a city street smashing the window of a parked Kia sedan.

This video captured the banner's decent:

No one on the ground was injured.

Podcaster Edward Grimes was nearby when the banner fell and he started a live video feed.

WARNING: THE NARRATOR USES LANGUAGE SOME READERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE:

The ad slogan read "50,000 NJ Kids Are Waiting" and supported expanding pre-kindergarten across the state.

Here is an explainer about how these banners are towed by aircraft:

