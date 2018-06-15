Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Bus driver, convicted in crash that killed 6 kids, charged with rape

The Associated Press | Friday, June 15, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker walks back to his seat after giving a statement during his sentencing hearing in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Chattanooga Times Free Press
Woodmore bus driver Johnthony Walker walks back to his seat after giving a statement during his sentencing hearing in Judge Don Poole's courtroom at the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Courts Building, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Updated 19 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former school bus driver convicted in a wreck that killed six children in Tennessee now faces charges of aggravated statutory rape.

Twenty-five-year-old Johnthony Walker was arrested Thursday in Nashville, where he was free on bond while appealing his March conviction on charges of criminally negligent homicide and assault in the 2016 bus crash in Chattanooga.

News outlets cited an arrest report that says Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions.

Walker was driving 37 children from Woodmore Elementary School on a narrow, winding road when he lost control of the bus. Prosecutors said he was driving too fast and talking on his phone. Defense attorneys said he swerved to avoid another vehicle.

A judge sentenced him to four years in prison.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me