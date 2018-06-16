Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

17 killed in stampede after brawl at crowded Caracas club

The Associated Press | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Barbara Barca, right, a survivor of the stampede at a crowded nightclub, cries as she leaves police headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Venezuela's government says 17 people were killed early Saturday after a tear gas device was set off during a nightclub brawl in the capital, leading hundreds of people to flee.
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
Barbara Barca, right, a survivor of the stampede at a crowded nightclub, cries as she leaves police headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 16, 2018. Venezuela's government says 17 people were killed early Saturday after a tear gas device was set off during a nightclub brawl in the capital, leading hundreds of people to flee.
A man walks in front of the nightclub 'Los Cotorros', where at least 17 people died when a person activated a tear gas grenade inside, in Caracas on June 16, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
A man walks in front of the nightclub 'Los Cotorros', where at least 17 people died when a person activated a tear gas grenade inside, in Caracas on June 16, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

CARACAS,Venezuela — Seventeen people were killed at a crowded nightclub in Venezuela's capital Saturday after a tear gas device exploded during a brawl and triggered a desperate stampede among hundreds gathered for a graduation celebration, government officials said.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the incident at the “Los Cotorros” club in the middle-class neighborhood of El Paraiso left eight minors dead and five injured. Seven people have been detained, including the individual believed to have set off the tear gas canister.

“The establishment has been ordered closed, and we are investigating in coordination with the public ministry, which is directing the criminal investigation,” he said.

Outside the club, several mismatched shoes, including a sandal with a puckered red lip decoration, lay on the sidewalk.

“All I know is my son is dead,” Nilson Guerra, 43, told local journalists.

More than 500 people were believed to be inside the club when the fight broke out. Photos shared online from previous celebrations at the club show a dark interior with wooden tables and a stage upfront where DJs shuffled songs.

Outside, a faded sign on the red brick building read, “We've opened!”

Metal bars covered the doors and windows.

Jesus Armas, an opposition councilman who lives in the neighborhood, said the Interior Ministry should explain how a civilian was able to obtain tear gas canisters that should only be utilized by state security forces. He also urged authorities to investigate whether the club had permission to hold several hundred people inside.

“That's not a big space and that should not be authorized,” he said.

He added that other violent incidents had taken place inside the club, which is frequently used by the Ecuadorean community for parties and political events.

Police have detained the owner of the club for “not guaranteeing adequate supervision and preventing the entry of any type of weapon.” No information on the owner's name, exact charges or current whereabouts was immediately provided.

Family members who gathered outside the hospital where many victims were taken wept and embraced one another as they tried to find out what had happened.

Julio Cesar Perdomo said his injured son told him the tear gas was launched from a bathroom and that the establishment then closed the doors.

“The kids couldn't leave,” he said.

Officials did not comment on whether the exit had in fact been closed after the melee broke out.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me