Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 17, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Police stand guard outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, left, walks past investigators standing in a street near evidence markers outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, left, walks past investigators standing in a street near evidence markers outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Investigators stand in a street near evidence markers outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Investigators stand in a street near evidence markers outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival that was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
A police officer stands in a lot near evidence markers outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
A police officer stands in a lot near evidence markers outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Police stand near an industrial area outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Police stand near an industrial area outside the warehouse building where the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival was the scene of a shooting that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one death Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/ NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/ NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/ NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)
Multiple people were wounded early Sunday, June 17, 2018, when shooting broke out at the Art All Night festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and at least 20 people injured, a local prosecutor said. (Paige Gross/ NJ.com/The Star-Ledger via AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

TRENTON, N.J. — Two gunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said. One suspect was killed and 22 people were injured.

Of 17 people treated for gunshot wounds, four of them, including a 13-year-old boy, remain in critical condition late Sunday morning, said Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

The shots rang out around 2:45 a.m. during the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films. Onofri said a 33-year-old man was killed, apparently by police, and the second suspect is in custody. He said a “neighborhood beef” is behind the shooting.

On Sunday, crime scene tape surrounded the site of the historic Roebling Wire Works Building that now shares a parking lot with a supermarket, bank and laundry.

Police are also investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred in a nearby alley. Onofri said police are working to determine if it's connected to the shooting.

Gennie Darisme was getting ready to leave the festival around 2:45 a.m. when she heard shots and saw people running.

“There were people trampling other people, cars hitting other cars,” she said.

When she was walking back to her car after the shots stopped, Darisme said she saw someone bleeding on the ground, in handcuffs.

“People were running to him, trying to see his face, to see if he's a family member or a friend,” she said.

Theresa Brown, who has been volunteering at Art All Night for 12 years, said she was leaving her volunteer shift around 2 a.m. when she heard “pop, pop, pop. I thought it was a car backfiring,” she said.

The remainder of the two-day festival has been cancelled.

“We're very shocked. We're deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight. Not ever,” festival organizers posted on social media Sunday.

A spokeswoman for St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton said 10 men and women, ranging in age from 17 to 48, were being treated for minor injuries. They were in various stages of being released, she said.

One man with a gunshot wound was transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Capital Health Systems spokeswoman Kate Stier said they have “at least 16” patients there, including the 13-year-old boy in critical condition. That total may not include people treated and released.

Trenton Mayor Eric E. Jackson said the violence can't be “discarded as just random violence; this is a public health issue.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me